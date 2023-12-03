BlackRock Inc. Sells 202,829 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.58% of CubeSmart worth $1,162,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,469,000 after buying an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

