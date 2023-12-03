BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,222,184 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,927,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $1,201,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

