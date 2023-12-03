BlackRock Inc. Sells 395,289 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,210,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

JKHY opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

