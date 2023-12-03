BlackRock Inc. Sells 395,289 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,210,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %
JKHY opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.