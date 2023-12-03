BlackRock Inc. Sells 508,718 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,995,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Alliant Energy worth $1,206,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

