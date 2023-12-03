BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,263,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,297,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $88.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

