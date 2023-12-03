BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $1,021,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

