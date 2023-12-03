BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.49% of Waste Connections worth $1,283,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.81.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

