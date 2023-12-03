BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,126,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $241.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

