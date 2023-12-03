BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

TSE BNS opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

