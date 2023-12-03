Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Lowers Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University reduced its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. HashiCorp comprises 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 215,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 4,504,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

