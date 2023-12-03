Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

BKNG opened at $3,159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,005.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,927.24. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

