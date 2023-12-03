Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$10.28-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

