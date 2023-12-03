Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BREZR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

