BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 353 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

