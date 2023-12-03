BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

