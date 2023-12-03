Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.