Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Price Target at $34.78

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.13%.

In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

