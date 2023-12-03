Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.83% of Brown & Brown worth $1,137,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $75.14.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

