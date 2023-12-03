Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 23,091 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 16.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefónica by 36.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1592 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

