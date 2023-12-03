Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

