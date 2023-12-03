Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $74,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

