Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 124,217 Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Momentus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momentus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Momentus by 48.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,546 shares of company stock valued at $284,224 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNTS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

