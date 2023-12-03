Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.