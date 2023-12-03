Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

