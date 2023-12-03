Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.95.

Cameco stock opened at C$61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$63.12. The company has a market cap of C$26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.32.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.3506192 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,975 shares of company stock worth $2,600,787. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

