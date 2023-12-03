Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Adeia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Adeia in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. Research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Recommended Stories

