Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,918 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Up 3.4 %

CRVL stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $136.22 and a twelve month high of $228.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,620. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

