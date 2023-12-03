Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 45,141 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,141 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in METC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $186,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

METC stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $678,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,281,923.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $678,234.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,281,923.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,800,275.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,884.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,318,368 shares of company stock valued at $22,630,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

