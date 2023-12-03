Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 51,113 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,539,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after buying an additional 256,088 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 250,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

