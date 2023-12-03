Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $335,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

