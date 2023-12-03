Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $337,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 52.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

First Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.