Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $351,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

