Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.72 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

