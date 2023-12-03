Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

