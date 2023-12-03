Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

