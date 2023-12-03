Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amalgamated Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL opened at $21.98 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,409,237.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

