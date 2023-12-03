Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.1 %

HLIT stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

