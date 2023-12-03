Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $62.59 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

