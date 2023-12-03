Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

