Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $334,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $27,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

