Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 90,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

MRCY opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and have sold 5,708 shares worth $217,707. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.