Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,944,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,346,000 after acquiring an additional 761,879 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

