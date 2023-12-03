Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Canaan Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CAN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $430,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Canaan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 117,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

