Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,006 ($12.71) price objective on the stock.

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:AQX opened at GBX 365 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of £100.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,147.06 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Fisher bought 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.32 ($11,368.35). In related news, insider Richard Fisher bought 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.32 ($11,368.35). Also, insider Glenn Collinson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £24,525 ($30,977.64). Insiders own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

