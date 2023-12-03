Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

