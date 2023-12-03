Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $24.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

