Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

