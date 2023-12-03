Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.5787476 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.