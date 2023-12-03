CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,586,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

