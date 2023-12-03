Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Raised by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 380.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.